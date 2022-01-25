Unplugged

The “Jesus Walks” artist also explained that he has strong feelings about his eldest daughter being on social media. “Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok — or don’t have her on TikTok at all — if I’m not there to approve that,” he said, referring to the social media account that North shares with Kardashian. “It was done without me knowing and it happened again.”

West added that he felt his estranged wife was “poking the bear” by allowing North to post videos online.