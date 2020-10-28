Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Lamar Odom Cheats on Khloe Kardashian

The former NBA player admitted to cheating on Kardashian with several women during their 2009 to 2016 marriage. “I [was] genuinely blown away. Like, ‘When did he fit that in?’ I don’t know,” Khloé said in a January 2016 interview with Howard Stern. Meanwhile, Odom told Us exclusively in March 2017, “Bitches and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d–k in my pants.”