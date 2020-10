Scott Posts Controversial Picture of Penelope

Disick caused a stir when he posted a photo in January 2019 of himself and his daughter eating at a Japanese restaurant together. “Best date of 2019,” he captioned the snapshot. Penelope was pulling at her eyes in the image, which many people took as being offensive. An Instagram user wrote, “Teach her not to do the Chinese eye thing at a sushi restaurant. Don’t teach her to be a racist. Cause that’s what’s gonna happen.”