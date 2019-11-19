Still Fighting

Jon, who still has Collin and Hannah in his care, claimed he fears for the safety of his other six children during a bombshell interview with DailyMailTV in September 2019.

“I do know what she’s capable of, whether it’s mental or physical [abuse],” he alleged of Kate, who did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment “I have two kids in my house who left a whole pile of money behind. They left fame and money and came to my house. They left it all behind.”

Jon added that he’s worried about how “isolated” Mady, Cara, Alexis, Leah, Joel, and Aaden have been from the real world over they years.

“I’m glad they have great grades and all this stuff, but in an uncomfortable social situation, like college or an environment that’s not suitable to white collar demographics, it’s going to be difficult for them and intermingling with other races and demographics and geography,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult because they’ve been isolated so much and they haven’t been taught those life skills.”

During the same interview, Jon provided new insight into Collin’s stay at Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute, alleging his son wrote him a letter begging him to come home.

“I told Mom [Kate Gosselin] I want to live with you, she said no. But right? She can’t choose for me. I’m old enough now, I’m YOUR son, not hers,” Collin wrote in the June 2017 letter obtained by DailyMailTV. “She was abusive to me after I left your house. I’m sorry. Take this to court because … you’re my dad, my savior. … I’m counting on you to get me out of here. Daddy, I love you. save me. Please come FAST. I love you. Help me. BYE.”