Exclusive Katie Holmes Is ‘Head Over Heels in Love’ With Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.: She ‘Found’ a ‘Stable Guy’ By Erin Crabtree September 18, 2020 LRNYC/MEGA 4 1 / 4 Locking Lips Holmes and Vitolo made out on the sidewalk outside his Manhattan restaurant on Thursday, September 18. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News