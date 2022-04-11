On Telling Tom

“It was one day, I kind of had just told him, like, this is how I’ve been feeling and not feeling very happy. And it was sort of, like, ‘Let’s try to maybe work on it a little bit.’ But I kind of knew that that wasn’t the full feeling of it all. And then, you know, he just didn’t really do anything, like, he left town again to go do a thing with [Tom] Sandoval. And then he left to go see his dad, which is not his fault. … He didn’t really even know what that looked like — working on things. I think in his mind [it] was just like, ‘OK, well, I think this will be a passing thing for her. She just needed to get something out.’ I think he thought that I was just going to get over it or something. And then it was a couple of weeks later, I had decided that I wanted to get a divorce.”

Maloney added that the pair had “changed” and “grown apart,” noting that their marriage “wasn’t the healthiest thing” for either of them.

“I was dying inside. … Because I had already just been thinking about [it] day and night and losing sleep over it,” she said. “And I couldn’t keep doing that to myself. I needed just to get it off of my chest and be able to be honest and move forward.”

She added that Schwartz didn’t “fight” her on it, but he was “really sad.”

“It was very emotional, you know, for a while, for a couple of weeks,” she said. “It was the death of a relationship. It was incredibly sad, but you know, there wasn’t fighting, I think he recognized that I was serious, and I meant it and that there wasn’t anything in the moment that he could do — even though he didn’t necessarily agree with it or want it — but he wasn’t going to fight me on it.”