On Whether Tom Has Red Flags

When asked whether the TomTom co-owner had any “red flags” when they were dating, Maloney admitted that someone’s “adverse to wanting to commit to you” can be a big one.

“I understand that when someone is younger and [when] they’re still figuring themselves out, they’re still figuring life out. But I think when somebody is 30, I don’t think it’s too much — and especially when you’ve been together for a long time,” she said of their early relationship struggles, before calling out his “people pleasing” tendencies. “That also came through with him always kind of having other people’s backs and not having my own back. He wasn’t necessarily on my team in a lot of ways and it’s fine. I didn’t need to be right about everything, but I didn’t need to be alone in everything. He kind of always tended to take his buddy’s side or anyone else’s side. That was a common thread throughout the elationship that was frustrating to me, but I kind of was just like, ‘Well, is this who he is? I don’t really want to change necessarily the fiber of his being.’ But I also ultimately realized, I don’t know if I necessarily want to do this the rest of my life.”