Everything We Know About Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce

Property Problems

“Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded soley to her,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021 following the pair’s November 11 hearing. “He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”

While Clarkson addressed the court during the hearing, in hopes of getting her ex-husband booted from her Montana ranch, she was unsuccessful. “The judge sided with Brandon and ruled in his favor, the order just hasn’t been formally signed off on,” the insider added, noting the pair would be back in court in February 2022.