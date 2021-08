Spousal Support

Us confirmed in July 2021, a Los Angeles County Court has ruled that starting on April 1, 2021, the “Miss Independent” singer became required to pay Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support. According to court docs obtained by The Blast, Clarkson must pay the talent manager $45,601 per month in child support bringing the total owed to Blackstock each month to $195,601.