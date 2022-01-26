The Battle Ahead

In January 2022, an insider exclusively told Us that Clarkson was gearing up to fight for what she wants in an upcoming trial over the former spouses’ property. “She is devoting 100 percent of any free time she has preparing for the trial,” the source explained. “When not filming her talk show, she is hunkered down with [attorney] Laura Wasser.”

That same month, the “Because of You” songstress agreed to give her ex-husband a 5.12 percent share of the Montana ranch, equaling $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value. In December 2021, she had failed in her bid to have Blackstock evicted from the property.

“She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon,” the insider added. “He will not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty.”