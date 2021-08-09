Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Messy Divorce: Everything We Know

The Montana Ranch

Court documents obtained by Us in August 2021 revealed that Clarkson wanted to sell the Montana ranch that the couple shared during their marriage, but her request was denied. Blackstock has been living at the property, which according to the court costs $81,000 per month to maintain. The music manager is also planning a career change. During hearings in February and March, he testified that he plans to leave the entertainment industry to become a full-time rancher and rodeo sponsor.

“The evidence in this case shows that after the date of Separation, Respondent made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time,” the judge wrote in court documents filed in August. “He testified that he is not devoting any effort toward expanding his client list and music management business. … Respondent has made a very deliberate choice, that he testified he planned for a long time, to significantly change his lifestyle from primarily working in the music and entertainment industry to working in an agriculture community and lifestyle involved in full-time ranch and cattle work.”

The judge ordered that Blackstock must pay the maintenance costs associated with the ranch. If he fails to do so, Clarkson can file another motion to sell the property.