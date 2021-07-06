'Weirdos'! Kelly Ripa Claps Back Over Jokes About Her 'Missing' Foot

Getting a leg up on the trolls. Kelly Ripa responded to “weirdos” who’ve fixated on one particular detail from her family vacation photo dumps.

The talk show host, 50, and husband Mark Consuelos whisked their families away on a European getaway, traveling through Greece and Italy to celebrate the start of summer. “Last year’s graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well! 🇮🇹🇬🇷,” Ripa captioned an Instagram slideshow on Monday, July 5.

Dressed all in white, Ripa and Consuelos, also 50, posed alongside their three children, Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18, and a handful of other family members. “The picture looks awesome wheres your other foot Kelly?” one follower teased in the comments, while another joked, “This is crazy but where are your feet?”

Ripa stood with her legs crossed in the snap — and took to her Instagram Stories to address the confusion. “Maybe I’m just jet-lagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?” she began a video on Monday, with the Riverdale actor popping up in the background to add, “It looks like you’re missing a leg.”

Not convinced, Ripa used her other pictures from the vacation as evidence, asserting, “Well, obviously, I’m not because there it is in the other photos. Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other? … There’s another foot there, it’s just crossed over.”

Shaking her head at Consuelos’ attempt to explain the comments, the former soap opera actress concluded, “You guys are weirdos. There, I said it.”

The All My Children alum isn’t afraid to fire back at unwarranted opinions on social media. In August 2020, while she was filming Live With Kelly and Ryan from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ripa took aim at a troll who criticized her “lack of personal grooming” and appearance.

“I mean it’s a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can’t you guys,” the user wrote, while Ripa replied, “I’ll bring it up at the next meeting.”

Like many families, Ripa, Consuelos and their kids felt a little too cooped up as the global health crisis continued. “We’ve had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think that’s seeming more from my end of things,” the New Jersey native admitted during a May 2020 episode of her talk show, noting that her eldest son’s college graduation was “definitely not what we expected.”

This year, however, the couple got to celebrate their youngest son with a traditional graduation ceremony, joking via Instagram in June that they’ll officially be “empty nesters” when Joaquin heads to the University of Michigan in the fall.

Scroll down to see more photos from Ripa and Consuelos’ vacation: