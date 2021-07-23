Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Motherhood and More

August 2020

Multiple sources confirmed to Us that Khloé and Thompson had gotten back together. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source said at the time. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship. But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

A second insider added that the Good American founder was hoping to have a second child with the NBA player, who signed with the Boston Celtics in November 2020. “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” the source explained.