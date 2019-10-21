August 2018

West and Kardashian hit another rough patch in mid-2018 after the rapper made headlines for a series of controversial comments and bizarre Twitter rants. The reality star’s mom, Kris Jenner, told Us exclusively in August 2018 that the pair were “solid” after facing some “hiccups.” “They’re so connected, and they love each other very much, and they have a family that they’re committed to. They’re committed to one another, and people, you’re not always going to agree with each other forever,” Jenner explained. “You’re going to have differences. You’re going to have things that pop up.”