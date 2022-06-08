Post-Pregnancy Sex

“I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy,” the entrepreneur told Richardson magazine in October 2018. “Literally, at the end, when you can’t even have sex, I thought, ‘I’m never going to have sex again in my life!’ I just felt so bad about myself in my soul.”

She added that after she was compared to whales during her pregnancies, it took her a while to gain back her confidence and feel sexy. “Shamu and I were in a ‘Who wore it better?’ side-by-side. I didn’t lose weight that quickly,” Kardashian recalled. “But I’d say eight months later, I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, ‘I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!’ I just put my body through that, and so it was empowering when I did a nude shoot.”