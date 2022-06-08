She’s Shy in the Bedroom

“It’s actually funny, at home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is. My public persona is wild, sexual,” Kardashian revealed during her October 2018 interview with Richardson magazine. “But I’m actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I’m more conservative when it comes to that. But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one on one, intimate in bed, I’m like shy and insecure.”