Love Lives From Costars to Parents: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Relationship Timeline By Sarah Hearon April 30, 2020 Chris Large/Mgm Tv/Fx Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock 8 1 / 8 2015 The twosome met on the set of Fargo season 2. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of ‘Misconduct,’ Requests Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce Papers Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Here's What To Drink To Get Through Quarantine! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News