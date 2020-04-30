Love Lives

From Costars to Parents: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Relationship Timeline

By
2015 Fargo Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Relationship Timelime
 Chris Large/Mgm Tv/Fx Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
8
1 / 8

2015

The twosome met on the set of Fargo season 2.

 

Back to top