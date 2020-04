2019

The On Becoming a God in Central Florida star opened up about wedding planning in August 2019.

“We’re definitely going to have a wedding eventually, but probably [a] small [ceremony] at home or something, like, really intimate, not a big wedding,” Dunst told Us and other reporters at the time. “It’s a priority but you know how life is. You’ve got other little things. So it has to be a good time when we can all have fun.”