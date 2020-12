September 2017

After dating on and off for five years, Harington and Leslie confirmed their engagement in September 2017.

“Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie,” the post in The Times’ “Forthcoming Marriages” section read. “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”