Christine Brown

Christine spiritually married Kody in 1995. Her decision to end the relationship — and relocate to Utah — in November 2021 came after she admitted during an April 2021 episode of Sister Wives that she “can’t do marriage with Kody anymore.” One month earlier, she told Us that she felt like she lost her voice in the family.

“Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’ That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion,” she said in March 2021.