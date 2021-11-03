Janelle Brown

Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993. “Kody does a very good job of keeping things very separate. He doesn’t usually talk about the other wives with me. If he did, I wouldn’t really want to because I wouldn’t want to hear it,” she told Us in March 2021. “I just think that’s dangerous for my relationship because I need to have a separate relationship.”

Speculation about her status with Kody surfaced in June 2021 when she announced she was living in an RV. In the season 16 trailer, she expressed her displeasure with Kody spending more time with Robyn amid the COVID-19 crisis. “I’m at my wit’s end with this whole bulls—t stuff,” she said.

An insider told Us in November 2021 that Janelle’s relationship with Kody is more of a friendship. “They have a respectful relationship,” the source said. “She’s really easygoing and goes with the flow.”