Kardashians Scott Disick Celebrates 37th Birthday With Kourtney Kardashian and Kids After Sofia Richie Split By Dory Jackson May 26, 2020 Scott Disick and daughter Penelope Disick Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram 8 1 / 8 Proud Papa Disick shared an Instagram Stories pic with his daughter, Penelope, on Friday, May 23. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News