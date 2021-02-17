Love Lives

From Friends to More! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline

By
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Spent Their 1st Valentine Day Together
 Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
10
9 / 10
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

February 2021

The new couple spent their first Valentine’s Day together by an outdoor fireplace.

Back to top