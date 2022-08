Making It Work

During an interview with Us Weekly, Cavallari opened up about the pair’s approach to staying in each other’s lives. “For me, it’s just about putting the kids first,” she explained in November 2021. “The kids are the only thing that matters and what’s best for them. That’s how I look at it. You’ve just got to make the most of it. … Luckily, we are able to spend it together, and I’m really grateful for that.”