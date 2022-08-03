Reflecting on the Past

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Cavallari referred to her marriage as “toxic.”

“I mean, it took me a few years to actually pull the trigger, to be honest … It was more just time. Nothing major happened at the end,” she said, adding that she felt “really unhappy” before pulling the plug. “That was the bottom line. I was in an unhealthy relationship and so that, to me, is not worth it. Also, I didn’t want my kids thinking that was normal and I wanted them to see me happy and see me, eventually — not right now, but eventually — see me with someone who really respects me and treats me the way I need to be treated.”