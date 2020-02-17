Everything That Has Happened to Kylie Jenner Since Jordyn Scandal

Kylie Defends Jordyn With Her Sisters

During an episode of KUWTK, fans watched Khloé on a trip to Palm Springs with Malika Haqq where they sang along to Nivea’s “Don’t Mess With My Man,” sending a message to Woods following her Red Table Talk interview. Khloé also slammed Woods’ story in regard to the apology that she revealed she never got.

Once Jenner saw the video on Instagram, she called sister Kim to try and stop the way they were all approaching the incident. “I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this. I feel like call her or talk to her in person,” she told Kim at the time. “We just don’t need to bully anyone.”