The Bridesmaids

When asked by Andy Cohen who from Vanderpump Rules would be included in her bridal party, Kent named Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Brittany Cartwright. Noticeably missing from that list? Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute, who was visibly upset when Maloney was named Cartwright’s matron of honor over her.

“Can I be there when Kristen finds out she’s not a bridesmaid,” Cohen quipped after Kent answered the question in September 2019.