The Guest List

James Kennedy and Raquel Levissmay have missed out on Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s nuptials in June 2019, but they will be scoring an invite to Kent and Emmett’s wedding.

“James and I are on really good terms right now. We have a new song that we did together. I think that he’s just thriving in life,” the “Boy” singer said in September 2019 after feuding with the DJ for two seasons. “And Raquel comes with James, so we’re all one big happy family again.”