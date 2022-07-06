Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Custody Battle: Everything We Know

Coparenting Ocean

In January 2022, Kent offered a glimpse at the former couple’s approach to coparenting. “We communicate through an app and it has just to do with Ocean. There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Ocean is the main focus and that is how we communicate. If that doesn’t have to do with her then I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

Three months later, the Utah native returned to the show with an update on Ocean, saying, “We parallel parent, and I’m trying to move to zero contact. We’ll see how that goes.”