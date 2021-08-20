August 2021

The couple “turned a corner” after celebrating their daughter’s 4th birthday. “Expecting one person to be your EVERYTHING is obvs silly. Thank God for quality therapists!” Otis wrote via Instagram after the bash. “Ours helped us see that we’ve been relying on each other to ‘check all of our boxes’ to meet all of our needs.⁣ … Thankful I married a man willing to put in the work when things get tough — not just up and leave or want a divorce — BC LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL FAMILY WE’VE CREATED!”