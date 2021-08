May 2021

The couple described going through a “rough patch” in their relationship while speaking with Dr. Gertrude Lyons on their podcast. At the time, Otis admitted that she had a “hard time trusting” Hehner after she’d “caught him in lies” in the past. “Needless to say, we’re obviously working on our marriage. I’m just at a loss. I feel completely deflated,” she said.