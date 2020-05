Machine Gun Kelly

Amid her separation from Green, Fox was spotted with her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar in May 2020. Though the BH90210 alum claimed the twosome were platonic pals, a source told Us at the time that they “started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic.” The insider added that they had “definitely hooked up.”