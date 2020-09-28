Bringing the fun! Meghan King celebrated her 36th birthday surrounded by her loved ones, including her boyfriend, Christian Schauf.

“Best birthday. Best people. So much love,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 27. “All my birthday wishes came true.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost shared a series of photos with her party squad.

“A tailored scavenger hunt centered around my main childhood haunts, a hotel suite, jamming in our best voices in the backseat, and finished with IMO’s pizza at my parents’ house… I mean, life is so damn good,” King continued. “I love these people so much I could cry! Thank you for making me feel so special and oh so loved, my heart is still exploding 🥰😘🎉🎂.”

The former Bravo star’s sisters, Caitlin King and Julie King, and her brother, RJ King III, helped the birthday girl solve all the clues of her scavenger hunt and posed for photos with Meghan and her love in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Happiest of birthdays to a very special force of nature,” Schauf, 40, wrote via Instagram after the jam-packed day. “A very big thank you to the entire King Clan for coming out to make @meghanking ‘s day a special one. May this be your best year yet!”

On the former reality star’s real birthday, Saturday, September 26, she enjoyed dessert for breakfast with her three kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

“I reached the next level🎈🎂 Life is so good!” Meghan wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her little ones, daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons, Hart and Hayes, 2, helping her blow out the candles on her cake. “(Yes I let them eat cake for breakfast 😋).”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that the Missouri native had started dating the Uncharted Supply Company founder after meeting two months prior.

The couple met through a dating app, which Meghan talked about in a blog post in June. “I shot for the stars and made a list of every last minute detail of the man I was looking for – my list was pages long – and daily I’d ask God to open my heart to the possibility of loving again,” she wrote.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic quarantine restrictions and the pair’s physical distance — she lives in St. Louis and Schauf resides in Utah — the duo finally met.

“It wasn’t until weeks into our dating relationship when we finally went to a coffee shop, got a drink at a bar, and ordered a meal at a restaurant – this order felt a little backwards and old-fashioned to us but it also made us feel more deeply connected,” she added.

The relationship came five months after Edmonds, 49, filed for divorce after five years of marriage. The former MLB player has since called their past relationship “loveless and abusive,” to which Meghan told Us, “I wish him well.”

