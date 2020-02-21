Laidback approach? Meghan King Edmonds was all smiles in Los Angeles amid her ongoing divorce drama with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, was spotted smiling and laughing on Thursday, February 20, in exclusive photos obtained by Us Weekly. She wore an all-black ensemble while meeting up with a friend.

Earlier on Thursday, Jim, 49, posted and then deleted a private email from Meghan on Instagram. The subject line read, “On why I got upset last Friday.” The reality star went on to explain her feelings toward her stepchildren. “I love Landon and Sutton and have sacrificed my life for them including giving up my life in California to move to Missouri,” she wrote.

The former baseball player shares Landon and Sutton with ex-wife Allison Edmonds. He is also the father of daughters Lauren and Hayley — their mother, LeeAnn Horton, passed away in July 2015 after battling cancer.

Meghan and Jim are parents of daughter Aspen, 3, as well as twin sons Hart and Hayes, 20 months. Us broke the news in October 2019 that the former athlete filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

The TV personality claimed in January that she was cut off from communicating with her stepchildren following the estranged couple’s split. “They are almost 14 and 11,” she said during an appearance on the “Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald” podcast. “I have no contact with them. I’ve been blocked from their phone numbers, from their Instagrams. They’ve been told things, according to Jim, that I’ve never said.”

The former Bravo star opened up last month about the struggles of having a blended family. “I know this sounds hypocritical, I’m not really into dating a guy with kids,” she admitted on “The Viall Files” podcast. “I love kids and I loved being a stepmom, but it’s a lot of baggage.”

Jim and Meghan reached a 50/50 custody agreement in November 2019. However, she confessed exclusively to Us in January that their coparenting showed room for improvement. “I wish it was better,” she conceded.

