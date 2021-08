Childhood Stories

Meghan reflected on her mixed-race identity in a powerful 2015 Elle essay, writing, “Being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating.” While growing up in California, Meghan remembered “being asked where my mother was since they assumed [Doria] was the nanny” and feeling “heartache” the first time she heard someone hurl a racial slur at her mom. “I wanted us to be safe,” the duchess wrote.