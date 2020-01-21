Meghan Markle and Serena Williams’ Sweetest Quotes About Their Friendship

Always There

Williams praised Meghan for flying from the U.K. to New York City for the U.S. Open women’s final in September 2019 with a then-6-month-old Archie.

“She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn’t have done that,” Williams told Access Hollywood in November 2019, noting Meghan’s decision to go to the match “kinda goes to show you what an amazing person she is.”

“I just really think she’s the strongest — literally the strongest — person I know and the nicest [and] sweetest,” Williams continued. “And that’s just one of the many things that she does for me,” she added. “I call her, text her anytime, crying, upset — she’s always there. Doesn’t matter what she’s going through, she just sets time away, and she’s just so amazing.”