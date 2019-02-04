Reunited and for such a good cause! More than three months after Megyn Kelly was fired from her position on the Today show, she got together with former cohost Kathie Lee Gifford in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a charity event.

Kelly, 48, and Gifford, 65, attended Childhelp’s 60th anniversary Drive the Dream Gala on Saturday, February 2, and were all smiles as they posed alongside each other throughout the night.

The Kelly File alum — who Us Weekly confirmed in October was “forced out by management” at NBC following her controversial comments about blackface — wore a black-and-gold sequin gown to the fundraiser with her blonde hair pulled back in an updo. Meanwhile, the Kathie Lee & Hoda cohost stunned in a floral print, sleeveless dress with her locks in loose waves.

Last month, the Chicago native finally reached a deal with NBC following her departure from Megyn Kelly Today. “The parties have resolved their differences, and Megyn Kelly is no longer an employee of NBC,” the network told CNN in a statement at the time.

Sources told CNN in January that Kelly will collect the remaining sum of money owed from her original $69 million contract with the figure estimated at around $30 million.

Earlier in January, an insider told Us that Kelly — who apologized for her remarks shortly after — is looking forward to moving on from her controversial exit from the morning talk show.

“Megyn learned a lot from her time at NBC. Anytime you have a passionate, driven soul like her, there may be times within the context they say or do something that offends people without them even realizing it,” the insider explained. “Megyn is the first to stop and turn around and apologize.”

The source added: “Megyn is bent on learning from the NBC situation, ready to fight another day in applying her talents, enduring values and experiences to make real progress in this polarized world. Being true to herself is important to her.”

