Summertime is finally here! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa were among the many celebs who kicked off the season with Memorial Day celebrations.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, her husband, 41, and their family of five spent the weekend with family and friends at a Luxury Desert Escapes rental home in Indio, California. “This year, I wanted to do something special with the entire family for Memorial Day, and instead of going to a hotel, we decided to find a really cool vacation rental to Airbnb,” Tarek explained in a Monday, May 29, Instagram video.

He went on to call their stay at the rental “the most spectacular family vacation we’ve ever been on,” before showing clips of the property’s many amenities, including a pickleball court, an arcade and a pool with water slides, a lazy river and a jacuzzi hot tub.

Heather — who welcomed her son, Tristan, 3 months, with Tarek in January — also shared glimpses into their fun-filled weekend in an Instagram video of her own on Monday. “Weekends like these are what life is all about 🤍,” she captioned clips of their family and friends enjoying the pool and pickleball court, as well as a video of her and Tristan snuggling together in the shade. Tarek also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall (née Haack).

Kristin Cavallari also spent the holiday poolside. On Monday, the Laguna Beach alum, 36, posed for a pic in a black bikini alongside her dog [on Monday], which she captioned with an American flag emoji.

Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, commemorated the holiday by sharing a sweet video of her and husband John Legend’s baby girl Esti, 4 months. “Baby giggles are theeee best,” the Cravings author, 37, captioned an Instagram video of her daughter laughing.

Several stars celebrated birthdays over Memorial Day weekend, including Orange Is the New Black alum Laverne Cox. “51 years old today. Wow! Happy birthday to me,” the actress captioned a video on Monday of herself posing in a vintage Dior swimsuit and coat by Manfred Thierry Mugler. “I feel like it’s a miracle that I’m still alive. To all my siblings out there, here’s to making it to another day despite all the efforts to keep us from doing so,” she continued. “Stay strong!! Hold on!!!”

Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya also celebrated her Sweet 16 on Monday. “6Teen 🫶🏾,” the NBA alum captioned an Instagram slideshow of pics and videos of his and ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches’ teen. The former couple — who were married from 2002 to 2010 — also share 21-year-old son Zaire. Wade, 41, and Basketball Wives star Aja Metoyer welcomed their son, Xavier, 9, in 2013.

Zaya’s stepmother, actress Gabrielle Union, wished the model a happy birthday with her own Instagram tribute. “16 🖤,” the Bring It On actress, 50 — who welcomed her daughter Kaavia, 4, with Wade via surrogate in 2018 — captioned pics and videos.

Keep scrolling to see how more stars celebrated Memorial Day weekend: