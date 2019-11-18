Love Lives Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones: A Timeline of Their Longtime Romance By Dory Jackson November 18, 2019 Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock 31 32 / 31 December 2006 The couple attended the 90th birthday party of Douglas’ father, Kirk, at L’Orangerie in Los Angeles. Back to top More News ‘Royals Monthly’ Magazine Provides Insight Into Royal Families Around the World This Keto Detox Tea Is the Perfect Way to Reset Before the Holidays Comfier Than Allbirds and Rothy’s? The Viral Sneakers Taking Over Instagram More News