Love Lives

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones: A Timeline of Their Longtime Romance

By
Michael-Douglas-and-Catherine-Zeta-Jones December-2006-Kirk-birthday-party
 Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock
31
32 / 31

December 2006

The couple attended the 90th birthday party of Douglas’ father, Kirk, at L’Orangerie in Los Angeles.

Back to top