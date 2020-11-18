February 2020

Zeta-Jones honored her husband’s late father, Kirk Douglas, when he died at 103 years old. “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life,” she wrote, sharing a pic of herself kissing Kirk’s cheek. “I miss you already. Sleep tight.”

In a second post, she shared a photo of the father-son pair and wrote: “Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love, kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk. My whole family appreciated every word. Love to you all .”