Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne and More Stars Who Hate Christmas

Bah humbug! The holiday season is the most magical time of the year for a lot of people, but some celebrities have more in common with Scrooge than Santa Claus.

Miley Cyrus has been candid about her struggles around Christmas and wants her fans to know they aren’t alone. The “Prisoner” singer shared a “Sad Christmas Song” in December 2019, which she penned during a lonely period in her life.

“A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays,” Cyrus wrote via Instagram at the time. “Was feeling like s–t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!”

She added, “If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

One year later, Cyrus revealed she wanted to have a “goth Christmas” vibe for the holiday season.

“I want an all-black tree this year,” she explained on the KISS FM Breakfast Show in November 2020. “I wanna do, like, goth Christmas. I think instead of a garland do, like, rosaries, like, upside-down studded crosses and like, yeah, very goth, medieval kinda vibes.”

The Hannah Montana alum added that Christmas with her family always ends in “fistfights, and usually with each one of us removing ourselves and slamming the door in some way and a lot of apology texts.”

Cyrus added, “I mean we’re all kind of conspiracy theorists and I remember one year we got onto the topic of, like, aliens and it ended with my brothers not talking for a week and my mom crying.”

Colin Firth also isn’t the biggest fan of Christmas cheer. The actor told the Daily Mail in November 2009 that he has a “profound loathing” of the holiday.

“At this time of year, I am careful not to switch on the radio because those novelty jingles make me homicidal and plunge me into the heart of Scrooge territory,” he said at the time. “I think Christmas turns us all into Scrooge. Everyone is trying to throw happy stuff at you, and that’s when I come over all humbug.”

Scroll down to see more celebrities who hate Christmas.