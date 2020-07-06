Hilary Duff

The Younger actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt message she penned for Kloots. “Hey Amanda, we were really praying daily for you guys. It was a constant conversation in our house. Seriously, if not every day, every other day we would talk about Nick and you and your baby and pray he would kick this thing’s ass,” she wrote. “The positivity you have demonstrated has been fierce and fearless and seemed superhuman when I’m sure the struggle felt lonely and terrifying at times. The strength you have shone for Elvis is a beautiful, self-less quality that is hard to possess. Way to go, mama. Bravo.”

Duff continued, “I know you will keep smiling and carry your love for Nick and who he was throughout you [sic] and Elvis’ lifetime. I’m sorry for the sorrow… but just know that so many people personally or strangers are now sending you mountains of love.”