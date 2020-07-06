Josh Gad
“My heart is broken. I feel ill,” the Frozen star tweeted on Sunday. “Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to @amandakloots, Elvis & and [their] entire family. RIP Nick.”
