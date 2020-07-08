Robert De Niro

In a joint statement with his Tribeca Film Festival cofounder Jane Rosenthal, the collaborators spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on July 7 about Cordero’s tragic passing. “It’s very upsetting to us what happened to him. Even though he got sick at the beginning of the pandemic, this didn’t have to be,” the joint announcement read. “If President [Donald] Trump had heeded the warnings he was being given — if he and his administration believed in science, fact and telling the truth — this might never have happened; the way Trump has handled this crisis has been appalling and surreal.”

The statement continued, “And people who are still running around without masks should remember that being young and healthy does not mean you’re immune from this virus — Nick was both — and besides, you can spread it to others who aren’t young and healthy. Nobody deserves to have to go through what Nick did.”