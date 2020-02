December 2019

Bella revealed that she was “really nervous” to meet Chigvintsev’s parents. “It was the first time Artem saw his parents in five years and his brother. He was so nervous and excited and emotional,” she explained on “The Bellas Podcast.” “They all got really emotional when they saw each other. They cried.” The pair later revealed to Us that the Burn the Floor star taught the TV personality Russian to prepare for the meetup.