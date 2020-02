January 2020

The couple announced their engagement two months after the happy moment occurred. “I said yes in France in November!” Bella wrote via Instagram. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” Chigvintsev, for his part, gushed: “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more then [sic] anything and thank you for saying Yes.”