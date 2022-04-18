March 2022

The Total Divas alum clarified her Daily Pop remarks during a special episode of her “The Bellas” podcast, telling listeners and her sister that she will say “I do” at some point, but right now the couple’s son and his future are the priority. “I will be getting married, and I can’t wait,” Nikki said on the podcast. “I do me, for me. So that means I’ll marry Artem when I want, for me and [Matteo] and him for my life.”

She later explained that the COVID-19 pandemic and the expense of a ceremony has played a part in their wedding postponement. “There are things that Artem and I don’t talk about, like, financially we have so much more going on in our lives that to think, for Artem and I for the past two years, thinking of putting our money into a wedding — it’s probably the main reason we’ve hesitated,” she confessed. “For me, when I do have my wedding, I want it to be a dream. I don’t want to do something little because it’s all that you can afford right now. We never wanted to say that.”