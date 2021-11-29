November 2021

The former reality star revealed that there was one crucial reason why the duo weren’t ready to have a wedding ceremony yet.

“The one promise I made [Artem] before we can plan, is that his parents can attend, and with where the world’s at right now and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible,” Nikki said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “So, the day I can get two visas, is the day we will set our date and say, ‘I do.'”

Nikki noted that for now they plan to get married by November 2022.

“I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right? And I want to say next Thanksgiving,” she added about their upcoming wedding. “I can’t believe it’s been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me, I can’t wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem.”