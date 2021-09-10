Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Relationship Timeline

September 2021

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Mulaney announced that he was expecting a child with Munn after they connected earlier that year.

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said in September 2021. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

As the comedian reflected on his eventful year, he mentioned how this new chapter of his life would only be that much better.

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” he added at the time.