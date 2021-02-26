Avoiding the Drama

Nothing to see here! Bassett revealed on February 25 that he cut a duet with Carpenter off his upcoming EP.

“I didn’t want my EP to be overshadowed by some other narrative that people were trying to make,” he told Billboard magazine. “I really want the focus to be on the art instead of some of the talk and the chatter. You shouldn’t live to please everybody, but at the same time, there are ways to be sensitive to situations where maybe [the duet] has a better chance at a different time.”